Add Wi-Fi to 6,000 sq. ft. for $117 with Tenda’s 3-Node Mesh System (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the Tenda Nova Wave 3-Node Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System (MW6) for $117 shipped. That’s $33 off the typical rate there and is just a couple bucks away from the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. There’s no question that mesh Wi-Fi is superior to using just one router, especially when you have a moderate to large-sized home. The technology makes it easy to deliver near-full speeds throughout an entire home. This Tenda system promises to deliver up to 2,000 square feet per node, providing plenty of coverage for a majority of home sizes. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers. Be sure to also take a peek at today’s Amazon Gold Box which happens to have a variety of Arris networking gear on sale.

In my mesh experience, it’s been extremely worthwhile to position the initial node in a central location. To make this task a bit easier, I grabbed Jadadol’s 50-ft. Flat Ethernet Cable for $10 and was able to quickly hide it underneath baseboards all the way to the center of my home. This additional effort took speeds to the next level with minimal performance decreases no matter where I land.

Tenda Nova Wave Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

TOTAL HOME COVERAGE: Powered by proprietary RealMesh️ technology, MW6 features an advanced dual band AC1200 MESH Wi-Fi system that eliminates Dead-Zones and delivers your high-speed internet coverage throughout your home (6,000 sq. ft)

WORKS WITH ALEXA: Tenda’s Mesh Wi-Fi system works with Alexa, the Google assistant, streaming devices and advanced appliances, so you get the full SMARTHOME experience.

CONNECT 90 DEVICES: Mesh Wi-Fi lets you link up to 90 wireless devices to your high-speed network while maintaining optimum condition

