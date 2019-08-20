This 70-piece project kit packs a 20V drill/driver and more for $35.50

Walmart is offering the Hyper Tough HT Charge 20-Volt Max Lithium-Ion Drill/Driver along with a 70-Piece Project Kit for $35.56 shipped. This is down from its $50 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. With this setup, you’ll not only get the Hyper Tough 20-Volt Drill/Driver but also 70 tools that are a must in any household. This includes must-have items like a hammer, tape measure, wrenches, and bits. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Keep some cash in your pocket for home improvement projects when you opt for this 39-piece Tool Set at $18 Prime shipped on Amazon. You’ll lose out on some of the robustness of the above 70-piece kit and there’s no bundled 20V drill/driver, but this is a great option for those who are just starting out.

Hyper Tough Drill/Driver Project Kit features:

The Hyper Tough AQ90082G HT CHARGE 20V Max Lithium-Ion Drill is ideal for many types of everyday household tasks and DIY enthusiast projects. It has 15 +1 torque settings for precision control when driving screws, so stripping of screwheads can be minimized. This ion cordless drill also features a keyless chuck, an LED light for dark areas and bit storage. The 1.5 AH lithium-ion battery delivers strong, consistent power for better performance. The charger that is included will recharge the battery in three to four hours from a drained start.

