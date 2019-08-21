Amazon 1-day office/gaming desk sale up to 30% off, deals starting from $109

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Eureka Desks (98% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off its ergonomic desks. With prices starting from $109, you’ll receive free shipping across the board. One standout here is the 44.5-inch Eureka Ergonomic R1-S Gaming Desk for $155 shipped. Regularly $230, this is the lowest price we can find and the best we have tracked on Amazon. Alongside the wobble-free R-shape aluminum alloy legs and carbon fiber texture surfaces, this desk has built-in RGB LED lighting you can connect to your rig over USB. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more desk deals and details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s desk sale right here. You’ll find a host of other options including some basic computer room/home office desks from $109 as well as some stand-up conversion units to keep you on your feet at up to $100 off.

And now that your new gaming desk is in order, it’s time for the peripherals. Fortunately we have loads of them on sale right now from Razer gaming laptops and headsets to Aukey’s RGB gaming mouse for just $20. That’s on top of the new Samsung Space Gaming Monitor.

Eureka Ergonomic R1-S Gaming Desk:

This gaming desk has a sleek carbon fiber texture and the gaming surface has plenty of space for your gaming monitors, gaming keyboard, and other gaming gear. The gaming surface measures 44.5” wide by 24.2” deep. We know how important your gaming gear is to you, that’s why we designed this gaming desk with a rock-solid R-shape aluminum alloy legs. It looks cool and its very sturdy. Comes with four leveling feet to make sure your PC gaming desk is level and stable. No wobbling.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!