Tote your 15-inch MacBook around in this $11 AmazonBasics Sleeve (27% off)

- Aug. 21st 2019 2:02 pm ET

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 15-inch MacBook Sleeve in maroon for $10.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Score the grey version for $11.22. Normally selling for $15, today’s offer saves you 27%, is $1 under the previous price drop and a new Amazon all-time low. Comprised of a water-resistant material, this padded sleeve has room for an up to 15-inch MacBook. An exterior pocket also gives you plenty of room to store chargers, additional accessories and more. With over 170 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating.

Tidy up your everyday carry and grab a pack of reusable cable ties for $4 with your savings. This is a great way to keep stray cables and more organized in your backpack.

AmazonBasics 15-inch MacBook Sleeve features:

  • 15 inch universal padded form-fitting sleeve
  • Compatible with most 9.7” / 11” Tablet, such as iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tab
  • Easily fit a cellphone or other accessories in the front zippered pocket
  • Durable and water-resistant materials

