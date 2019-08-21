On top of launching seasonal stores to mark the occasion back in June, you can now grab up to 30% off AmazonBasics back to school products. While some students have already started their 2019 semesters, there’s still time to hook up some great deals on supplies you’re going to need throughout the year anyway. The AmazonBasics options are a great way to score some school/office essentials at well under the brand name pricing, especially when it’s up to 30% off. Head below for more details and some top picks.

AmazonBasics Back To School Sale:

Whether it’s notebooks, glue, binders, play sets, stationary or furniture, the AmazonBasics back to school sale has you covered. One standout from the lot is the AmazonBasics Mesh Desk Organizer for $6.62 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $9 or so, today’s deal is more than 25% off the going rate and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Made of black, metal wire mesh, it is designed to carry all of your loose desk essentials and is backed by a limited one-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Amazon customers.

Another notable deal from the AmazonBasics back to school sale event would have to be its Office Stapler for $4.67 Prime shipped. Regularly $6.50, today’s deal is 28% off the usual price tag and the best we can find. Only once, nearly a year ago, have we seen this one go for less. You can also opt for a 3-pack for just over $10 right now, bringing your per-stapler total down to about $3.38. Rated 4+ stars from over 300 Amazon customers.

More Top Picks from the Sale:

***Note: Some of the deals mentioned below will drop further with Subscribe & Save. Just remember to manually cancel it after your order arrives unless you want notebooks coming to your house every month.

Outside of the AmazonBasics back to school sale, we also have great deals on the Echo speakers and more from just $20 as well as a freebie iPhone 7 offer. You’ll find even more office/back to school supplies right here including Sharpies, Crayola kits, among other things.

AmazonBasics Mesh Desk Organizer:

Office supply caddy made of black, metal wire mesh

Divided compartments keep pens, pencils, markers, and more organized

Three additional compartments for storing paper clips and push pins; space for 3 x 3 sticky note pads

Ships in Certified Frustration-Free Packaging

Measures 4.5 by 9.34 by 4 inches (LxWxH); backed by an AmazonBasics limited one-year warranty

