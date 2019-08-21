Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 33W USB-C Car Charger $14 (23% off), more

Tin G (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 33W USB-C Car Charger for $14.43 Prime shipped when code BUZ2KL4Z has been applied at checkout. Down from $19, that saves you over 23% and drops the price to the lowest we’ve seen. Featuring a USB-C port, this car charger also sports a built-in 3A USB-A port for powering up additional devices. Perfect for refueling your phone while driving, charging up accessories during tailgates and more. This is an essential upgrade to your ride if you’re still without a dedicated car charger. With over 500 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating.

