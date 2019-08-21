Capture and Share Your Screen in Seconds with Capto for Mac, now $17 (Orig. $30)

They say that a picture tells a thousand words. When you need to explain something, Capto Screen Capture & Video Editing for Mac makes the process easy and fast. You can get this powerful screen recording app now for just $16.99 (Orig. $30) at 9to5Toys Specials.

From sharing designs to creating tutorials, there are many reasons why you might want to share your screen. Normally speaking, you might have to use separate apps to capture, edit and share screenshots and videos. But with Capto, you can complete these tasks in one seamless workflow.

The app lets you record your entire screen with a couple of clicks, or select specific areas to record. You also have a range of recording options — hide the cursor, highlight clicks, turn on the microphone, and so on.

Every screenshot and recording is automatically stored in folders for easy access, and you can use Capto to trim your videos. You can then share the final cut on Facebook, YouTube, Dropbox, Google Drive, and other platforms.

Order now for $16.99 to get Capto on Mac, worth $29.99.

