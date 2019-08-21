Clarks Private Sale offers up to 60% off select styles of dress shoes, more

Clarks is having its Private Sale with up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Maxton Plain Leather Shoes will elevate any look and polish your attire. Originally priced at $100, however you can find it marked down to $70. This style is available in two color options and the details add a luxurious touch. Plus, it features an ortholite footbed for additional comfort. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Un Cosmo Zip Shoes are perfect for everyday wear and they’re currently marked down to $80. These shoes will pair well with dresses, skirts or jeans alike. It also has a block heel to promote comfortable walking.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!