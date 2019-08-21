Clarks Private Sale offers up to 60% off select styles of dress shoes, more

Clarks is having its Private Sale with up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Maxton Plain Leather Shoes will elevate any look and polish your attire. Originally priced at $100, however you can find it marked down to $70. This style is available in two color options and the details add a luxurious touch. Plus, it features an ortholite footbed for additional comfort. Head below the jump to find even more deals.
Our top picks for men include:
- Clarksdale Remi Boots $80 (Orig. $170)
- Maxton Plain Leather Shoes $70 (Orig. $100)
- Conwell Plain Dress Shoes $40 (Orig. $90)
- Un Aldric Park Shoes $60 (Orig. $120)
- Gilman Mode Dress Shoes $40 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Un Cosmo Zip Shoes are perfect for everyday wear and they’re currently marked down to $80. These shoes will pair well with dresses, skirts or jeans alike. It also has a block heel to promote comfortable walking.
Our top picks for women include:
- Mena Silk Leather Sandals $60 (Orig. $90)
- Clarksdale Clad Boots $80 (Orig. $260)
- Carleta Lyon Black Booties $50 (Orig. $80)
- Un Cosmo Zip Shoes $80 (Orig. $125)
- Privolution Ice Sneaker $70 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
