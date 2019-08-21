Scrub your air with the Alexa-enabled AIRMEGA 330S purifier at a low of $337

Amazon is offering the Coway AIRMEGA 300S Alexa-enabled Air Purifier for $337 shipped. This is down nearly $100 from its going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. The AIRMEGA 300S isn’t your average air purifier. It packs quite a bit of smart technology, including compatibility with Alexa. Your new air purifier also features pollution sensors which communicate indoor air quality in real-time to a LED ring that lets you know how clean or dirty your air is. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of shoppers.

Be ready when it’s time to change the filter by picking up a spare with your savings. The official AIRMEGA Max 2 Air Purifier Replacement Filter Set is $80 shipped on Amazon and will keep you going for months to come.

Ditch the smarts and larger size of the Coway above and opt for the RENPHO Air Purifier at $43.50 shipped on Amazon. This air purifier is substantially smaller than the above model, meaning it won’t clean nearly as big of a room. But, for those in smaller spaces (like apartments or offices), it’s a great option.

Coway AIRMEGA 300S Air Purifier features:

Air mega is designed to accommodate room sizes up to 1,256 square feet and it cleans the air two times in one-hour.

Air mega Max2 filter – combined activated carbon and True HEPA filter – captures and reduces up to 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in the air

Air mega can has five fan modes: Smart, Sleep, Low, Medium and High. The noise level is nearly silent at lower speeds and max noise it creates at the highest setting is 43.2 db.

Smart mode with three settings, Conway Air mega smart air purifier adapts to its surroundings. Fan speed automatically adjust based on the room’s air quality and lighting conditions to improve air quality.

