Get a grip with DEWALT’s $9 Magnetic Drive Guide Set (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT Magnetic Drive Guide Set (DW2095) for $9.19 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is one of best prices we have tracked. I don’t know about you, but I quickly lose patience when screws fall of the end of my driver. DEWALT puts a stop to this frustration with a drive guide that automatically retracts up to 4-inch long screws to keep them from falling off. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you’re working with tight screws, consider opting for this $8 Ratcheting Screwdriver and Bit Set. Its magnetic adaptors hold bits securely providing more strength. This set comes with seven bits and is rated 4.4/5 stars by more than 1,300 Amazon shoppers.

DEWALT Magnetic Drive Guide Set features:

Eliminate wobbling and slipping, while at the same time protecting your fingers, with the DEWALT DW2095 Seven-piece Magnetic Drive Guide Set. The self-retracting guide sleeve holds screws, as long as four inches, in place for perfect fastening each and every time. The DEWALT magnetic drive guide set is compatible with the most commonly used screw sizes.

