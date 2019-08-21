The first Echo Show offers a built-in display, Alexa, more for $70 (Orig. $230)

Today only, Woot offers Amazon’s first generation Echo Show in black for $69.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. The OG Echo Show first sold for $230 and previously dropped as low as $130 via Amazon. Woot’s one-day sale price is a match of our last mention. The first generation Echo Show has a 7-inch touchscreen display, access to Amazon Alexa, and you can even pull up compatible security camera feeds as well. Pick up this Echo device if you’re looking to take your Alexa setup to a new level at a nice discount. Over 18,000 Amazon reviewers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Looking for a lower-cost entry-point for Alexa? Consider Anker’s eufy Genie at just $20. When it comes to Amazon’s voice assistant, the price doesn’t get much better than this. While you’ll ditch the built-in display, there is still plenty to like here as a means for checking out Alexa or expanding an existing setup. We loved it in our hands-on review and Amazon customers largely agree.

First Generation Echo Show features:

Echo Show brings you everything you love about Alexa, and now she can show you things. Watch video flash briefings, Amazon Video content, see music lyrics, security cameras, photos, weather forecasts, to-do and shopping lists, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more. All hands-free—just ask.

Call almost anyone hands-free, or make video calls to family and friends with an Echo Spot, Echo Show, or the Alexa App. Instantly connect to other Echo devices around your home.

See lyrics on-screen with Amazon Music. Just ask to play a song, artist or genre, and stream over Wi-Fi. Also, stream music on Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and more.

Powerful, room-filling speakers with Dolby processing for crisp vocals and extended bass response. Play your music simultaneously across Echo devices with multi-room music (Bluetooth not supported). Adjust the treble, mid, and bass levels with your voice.

