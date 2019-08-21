Save 30% on Goal Zero’s $175 Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel Charger at a 2019 low

Amazon offers the Goal Zero Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel Charger for $174.99 shipped. Normally selling for $250 direct from Goal Zero, today’s offer saves you 30%, matches the overall Amazon all-time low and is the best price we’ve tracked in 2019. Goal Zero’s 28W solar panel pairs with the company’s Yeti and Sherpa power packs to offer a completely mobile power setup. It can refuel a connected device over USB as well at 2.4A, and an included detachable kickstand helps ensure you can get the most efficient angle. Campers, hikers, tailgaters and anyone else who spends time outside will find this to be a notable addition to their kit. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of customers. Head below for more.

A nice way to put your savings to work is with the Goal Zero Sherpa 40 Power Bank at $60. This completes the solar-powered charging setup and pairs with the Nomad 28. It features a 12000mAh battery as well as three different cables for charging everything from an iPhone XS to Pixel 3 and more.

Or if you’re looking for a more budget-conscious buy for powering up your iPhone with the sun, RAVPower’s 15000mAh Solar Charger at $32. I’ve been using this option for two years now, and still rely on it for charging up while out and about.

Goal Zero Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel features:

A 28-Watt panel re-engineered to be lighter and smarter, the Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel has the innovative technology to charge USB devices directly from the sun. Detachable kickstand for modularity and power-flow indicator ensure the best solar charging experience. Larger footprint allows for quicker charging for the Yeti and Sherpa power packs.

