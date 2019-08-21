Shave $60 off Google’s powerful and capable Home Max: $239

Electronic Express via Rakuten is offering the Google Home Max in Chalk or Charcoal for $239 shipped when coupon code XP30 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $60 off the typical rate, a $20 savings compared to sale prices found at Walmart or Best Buy, and is prominently among the lowest offers we have tracked. Home Max is Google’s answer to high-quality audio. It sits at the high-end of its lineup and promises to deliver ‘balanced bass along with crystal-clear highs’. A built-in Room EQ feature automatically figures out the best settings for the space it is in, allowing you to just sit back and listen to top-tier audio. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Swing by our hands-on review to learn more.

If you aren’t committed to Google Assistant have a look at Echo Plus. It’s currently priced at $110 and is paired with a Sengled Smart Bulb to further propel your smart home forward. When reviewing mine, I found audio to be quite impressive and absolutely loved that it has a Zigbee hub built right in.

Google Home Max features:

Hear every note as the artist intended. Feel every beat with heart-pounding bass. Meet Google Home Max. It’s our ultimate speaker, made for your music. You get deep layers of balanced bass along with crystal-clear highs. No unwanted resonance. No muddiness. Just pure sound that fills the room. Room EQ adjusts the sound based on where you place it. Media EQ fine tunes the speaker so every song sounds its best. It’s software that keeps getting smarter thanks to automatic updates.

Play songs from services like YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio and more. Stream music over Wi-Fi. Connect using Bluetooth. Or plug in a stereo cable. Since it’s part of the Google Home family and powered by the Google Assistant, you can ask it questions, manage your smart home devices and so much more.

