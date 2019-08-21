J.Crew’s Flash Sale cuts 30% off sitewide + extra 15% off orders of $150+

For a limited time only, J.Crew takes 30% off your purchase and an extra 15% off when you spend $150+ with code NEWNOW at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members receive complimentary delivery (free to sign up). For women, boyfriend jeans are very on-trend and comfortable too. The women’s Slouchy Boyfriend Jeans are currently on sale for $76 and originally were priced at $128. I love its medium wash, large back pockets and they feature stretch. Also, be sure to pair these jeans with the Western Boots in Suede for a fashionable look. The boots are versatile to dress up or down and are on sale for $136. Find the rest of our top picks below the jump.
Our top picks for men include:
- Silk-Cotton Henley Sweater $75 (Orig. $125)
- 484 Slim-Fit Stretch Jeans $70 (Orig. $118)
- Stretch Secret Wash Shirt in Gingham $38 (Orig. $65)
- Midweight Denim Shirt $47 (Orig. $80)
- Neppy Cotton Twill Shirt $45 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Mockneck Cable-Knit Sweater $53 (Orig. $90)
- Western Boots in Suede $136 (Orig. $228)
- Slouchy Boyfriend Jeans $76 (Orig. $128)
- Devon Camera Bag $94 (Orig. $158)
- Ballon Sleeve Cable Knit Sweater $70 (Orig. $118)
- …and even more deals…
