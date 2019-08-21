Peak Design’s Everyday Backpack has MacBook storage, more for $208 (Reg. $260)

- Aug. 21st 2019 10:54 am ET

0

Moosejaw offers the Peak Design 20L Everyday Backpack for $207.96 shipped when promo code HOTDOG is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $260 price tag at Amazon and other retailers as well as the best price we’ve tracked in 2019. While this is certainly a premium price tag, we’ve found Peak Designs to be worth the extra cash in our various hands-on reviews over the years. This model offers support for MacBooks up to 15-inches in size, along with dedicated storage for accessories, an iPad, and much more. The unique flex-folder divider system makes it easy to keep your gear organized where you are. Side-body access is another great feature, with entry on both sides so you can quickly grab your gear when needed. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 180 Amazon customers.

Save further but stick with a well-established brand name by going with Timbuk2’s Parkside MacBook Backpack at $38. You’ll still be able to count on dedicated storage for your various devices, along with a ventilated back panel to give your back breathing room. Timbuk2 is one of the most trusted names in the game, so it’s hard to go wrong here. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 350 Amazon reviewers.

Peak Design 20L Everyday Backpack features:

  • Carry-on approved for all airlines
  • Both sizes fit under airline seats easily
  • Ultralight 400D nylon canvas shell with DWR coating for weatherproofness
  • Poly-spun mixed twill interior, compression-molded high-density EVA foam dividers and protective panels
  • Die-cast and stamped anodized aluminum hardware with sandblasted finish and protective clear coat
  • Charcoal bags have hypalon touchpoints, ash bags have natural leather touchpoints
  • Side-by-side comparison, check out our helpful compare bags page
  • 1 Anchor
  • Completely new, unique divider system keeps everything you carry organized

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Moosejaw

Moosejaw
Peak Designs

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp