Peak Design’s Everyday Backpack has MacBook storage, more for $208 (Reg. $260)

Moosejaw offers the Peak Design 20L Everyday Backpack for $207.96 shipped when promo code HOTDOG is applied during checkout. That’s down from the usual $260 price tag at Amazon and other retailers as well as the best price we’ve tracked in 2019. While this is certainly a premium price tag, we’ve found Peak Designs to be worth the extra cash in our various hands-on reviews over the years. This model offers support for MacBooks up to 15-inches in size, along with dedicated storage for accessories, an iPad, and much more. The unique flex-folder divider system makes it easy to keep your gear organized where you are. Side-body access is another great feature, with entry on both sides so you can quickly grab your gear when needed. Rated 4.5/5 stars by over 180 Amazon customers.

Save further but stick with a well-established brand name by going with Timbuk2’s Parkside MacBook Backpack at $38. You’ll still be able to count on dedicated storage for your various devices, along with a ventilated back panel to give your back breathing room. Timbuk2 is one of the most trusted names in the game, so it’s hard to go wrong here. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 350 Amazon reviewers.

Peak Design 20L Everyday Backpack features:

Carry-on approved for all airlines

Both sizes fit under airline seats easily

Ultralight 400D nylon canvas shell with DWR coating for weatherproofness

Poly-spun mixed twill interior, compression-molded high-density EVA foam dividers and protective panels

Die-cast and stamped anodized aluminum hardware with sandblasted finish and protective clear coat

Charcoal bags have hypalon touchpoints, ash bags have natural leather touchpoints

Side-by-side comparison, check out our helpful compare bags page

1 Anchor

Completely new, unique divider system keeps everything you carry organized

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!