Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten is offering the Apple Powerbeats Pro for $209.99 shipped when coupon code XP33 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $40 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. PowerBeats Pro deliver a more secure fit than what is offered by AirPods. Designed with activity in mind, these sport a reinforced design that is both sweat and water resistant. Unlike many other Beats headphones, PowerBeats Pro can be charged via Lightning, allowing users to recharge using the cable that comes with every iPhone. Rated 4/5 stars. Learn more by reading our hands-on review.

Cut spending by more than half when you opt for the AUKEY Key Series Earbuds at $100 when clipping the on-page coupon. In my review, I found these in-ear headphones deliver audio-quality that’s on-par with AirPods with a whole bunch of additional gestures that I wish Apple chooses to add in the near future.

Apple Powerbeats Pro features:

Totally wireless high-performance earphones

Up to 9 hours of listening time (more than 24 hours with charging case)

Adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight comfort and stability

Reinforced design for sweat & water resistance during tough workouts

Volume & track controls on each earbud, voice capability, and Auto Play/Pause

What’s in the box: Powerbeats Pro totally wireless earphones, Charging case, Eartips with four size options, Lightning to USB-A charging cable, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card

