Score two Sonos Play:1 Speakers in this $300 bundle ($358 value)

World Wide Stereo’s official eBay storefront offers a pair of Sonos Play:1 Smart Speaker bundled with Flexson Illuminated Desktop Stands in black or white for $299.95 shipped once added to your cart. Typically purchasing everything in this bundle would run you $358, with the Play:1 speakers selling for $149 each and the stands going for $30 apiece. Today’s offer saves you over $58 and comes within $2 of the value from our previous mention. Sonos Play:1 delivers everything you need to start a whole home music setup. You’ll be able to stream from Apple Music, Spotify and more. Plus, grabbing this pair of smart speakers is also a must if you own a Sonos Beam and are looking to add some surround sound into the mix. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 10,000 customers.

Want to enjoy multi-room or stereo audio on a tighter budget? Pick up two third generation Echo Dots for $30 each. You’ll still be able to listen to Apple Music, Spotify and other services, as well as take advantage of built-in Alexa. The main compromises here are a lack of Sonos integration, as well as lower-end sound quality.

More of an Assistant fan? Right now you can shave $60 off Google’s powerful and capable Home Max at $239.

Sonos Play:1 Speaker features:

The compact design fits just about any space. Put it on your kitchen countertop or tuck it away on your office bookshelf. It’s humidity resistant so you can even put it in the bathroom. Pair two Play:1s in the same room for stereo separation and more detailed sound. Use them as home theater surrounds with Playbar, Playbase, or Beam.

