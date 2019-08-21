Kick it old school with 26% off Sony’s Belt Drive Bluetooth Turntable at $148

Amazon offers the Sony PS-LX310BT Belt Drive Bluetooth Turntable for $148 shipped. Find it on sale at B&H as well as for $2 more at Best Buy. Typically fetching $200, like you’ll find at Crutchfield, that’s good for a 26% discount and marks a new all-time low. For those with an expansive collection of vinyl, Sony’s turntable allows you to enjoy them while taking advantage of more modern day perks. You’ll be able to rock out by connecting it to Bluetooth speakers and headphones, or via a wired USB cable. Other notable features include the ability to play both 7- or 12-inch records, a three-position gain switch and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Ditch the Bluetooth connectivity headlining today’s feature deal and save even more with Audio-Technica’s ATLP60 Stereo Belt Drive Turntable at $79. Notably, you’ll have to rely on the built-in RCA output cables for pairing with speakers. But if your setup is already built for that, you won’t be missing much.

Did you know that Amazon has its own in-house vinyl record store? It’s a perfect way to put your savings to use, whether you’re looking to start your collection or expand by bringing home some additional albums. You’ll find everything from classics to modern debuts and more. Not sure where to start? Check out our guide on finding the right turntable and building your collection.

Sony Belt Drive Bluetooth Turntable features:

Enjoy your vinyl records wirelessly and digitally store them with the Sony PS-LX310BT Stereo Turntable. Its USB output allows you to connect it to your computer for convenient connection and conversion, while built-in Bluetooth connectivity lets you stream your vinyl audio directly to your compatible wireless headphones or speakers. The turntable supports 33 1/3 and 45 rpm speeds and features a stereo RCA audio output that can connect to a preamp or directly to your sound system.

