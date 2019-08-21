Stars and stripes Modal Apple Watch bands now just $10 (Today only, 50% off)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering 50% off a selection of Modal 38 to 44mm Apple Watch bands. Available in all sizes and in celebratory USA stars and stripes colorways, all of today’s options are now $9.99, marked down from the usual $20. Shipping is free in orders over $35, but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid any delivery fees otherwise. Available in the Stars or Stripes colorways, these bands are made of stainless steel and woven nylon with a buckle-style clasp. Ratings are thin here, but other woven nylon Modal bands carry solid reviews. More details below.
For more Apple Watch deals, you’ll want to visit our recent Targus sale for accessories from $42 or less and Pad & Quill just launched a massive 25% off sale on its nice leather options. We also still have this pocket-sized Apple Watch charger for just $28 shipped. But if you’re looking for something even more budget-friendly in the Watch band category, consider this $8 Nylon Sport Loop with solid reviews.
Oh, and the Apple Watch Series 3 cellular hit a new all-time low price at $229 shipped ($150 off) recently.
Modal Stars and Stripes Apple Watch Bands:
Show your patriotism with this stars and stripes Modal watch band. The knitted nylon construction ensures personal comfort for all-day wearing, while the adjustable design provides a snug fit for wrists of all sizes. This Modal watch band is compatible with 38mm and 40mm Apple Watch models for seamless functionality.
