Sun Joe’s 20-inch electric lawn mower hits new low of $89 (25%+ off)

- Aug. 21st 2019 4:55 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 20-Inch 12-Amp Electric Lawn Mower + Mulcher (MJ408E) for $89 shipped. Also at Walmart. This is down from its bloated $190+ going rate at Lowe’s or Home Depot, $170 original price, and $120+ rate at Amazon, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re searching for a way to clean up the yard without using oil and gas, look no further. This mower sports dual-function capabilities, as it can either mulch your grass or discharge it out the side, depending which you prefer. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

This mower is plug-in, meaning that you’ll need to stay tethered to the wall in order to keep mowing. The AmazonBasics 100-Foot 16/3 Extension Cord is a great buy at $25 shipped, allowing you to easily reach your entire yard.

Also, don’t forget to swing by our daily Green Deals roundup, which is headlined today by the WORX 3-in-1 Electric Trimmer for $42. This is another great tool to have in your yard work arsenal, as it functions as a trimmer, edger, and mower (for smaller areas.)

Sun Joe Electric Mower features:

  • Maintenance free – No gas, oil or tune-ups
  • Detachable grass catcher for easy disposal; Grass collection bag capacity: 14. 5 gal
  • Best use: small to mid-sized lawns
  • Powerful 12-amp motor with a durable 20-inch steel deck
  • Tailor cutting height with 7-position manual height adjustment

Green Deals Sun Joe

