This portable jump starter is also a 16500mAh battery for $44.50 (Reg. $60)

WorldUS (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife T6 Car Jump Starter for $44.39 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code B8IWG4V8 at checkout. This is down from its $60 going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. You’ll get a portable battery that’s capable of jump-starting a vehicle with up to a 6.5L gas engine or 5.5L diesel. Plus, it acts as a 16500mAh portable battery with QuickCharge 3.0 technology, allowing you to top off an iPad, iPhone, or another mobile device. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Ditch the jump-starting capability and grab the Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger at $18 Prime shipped. The PowerCore 5000 is an ultra-compact portable battery that can easily recharge your smartphone or tablet. Plus, it fits in your pocket or purse without any excess bulk.

Tacklife T6 Car Jump Starter features:

This T6 battery jump starter is only 6.3x3x1.6 inches, 2.5lbs, small enough to store in any little corner of your car; It can safely and reliably jump start 12V cars, SUV, motorcycles or van up to 30 times after a full charge(up to 6.5L gas or 5.5L diesel engine)

Not only has 8 built-in general protections, T6 intelligent jumper cable also come with unique TACKLIFE spark-proof technology and audio-visual prompt technology, which make T6 becomes the most trusted car starter on the market

New generation dual USB outputs(5V/2.4A 9V/2A; 5V/2A) are compatible with almost all USB charging devices such as your phone, tablet or Kindle. The quick-charge output charging is 180% faster than usual, much save your time

The 12V 10A output can power your other car accessories through cigarette lighter adapter(included); 3-mode LED light(flashlight / SOS / Strobe) meets your different needs; Convenient car charger makes you away from the worry caused by forgetting to charge it before going out

