This 9-piece Tramontina Non-Stick Cookware Set is now just $15 (25% off)

Walmart is offering the 9-piece Tramontina Simple Cooking Non-Stick Cookware Set for just $15. Shipping is free in orders over $35, but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid any delivery fees. Regularly $20 at Walmart, it fetches $38 from Amazon third-party sellers and is now 25% off the going rate. This extremely affordable set is great for the dorm, the lake house or even just as spares. It includes a pair of saute pans, 1 and 2-quart sauce pans and a 4-quart Dutch oven. You’ll also find riveted stay-cool handles, tempered glass lids and a non-stick interior. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Walmart customers.

At just $15, you’ll be hard pressed to find a more affordable cookware set with solid reviews. Even the simple 3-piece AmazonBasic frying pan set without lids goes for more than this. You could even add this Norpro Nylon Nonstick 13-inch Slotted Spatula to the mix for $2.50 Prime shipped and still be spending less money with today’s featured deal.

Although, you will want to browse through our Home Goods Guide as you'll find a host of discounted kitchenware, smart home gear and much more.

Tramontina Non-Stick Cookware Set:

Tramontina’s 9-Piece Simple Cooking Nonstick Cookware Set provides all the cooking essentials. The interior nonstick coating ensures easy cooking and simple cleanup, while heat- and shatter-resistant tempered glass lids allow quick monitoring of cooking progress. The aluminum cookware set is lightweight yet durable and contains an assortment of pieces to create many different meals for a range of attendees.

