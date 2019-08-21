Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale is back! Score an extra 30% off all clearance

Vineyard Vines Whale of a Sale offers an extra 30% off all sale styles. Just use code WOAS30 at checkout. Receive free shipping on orders of $125 or more. The men’s Cotton Pique Solid Polo is a must-have from this event and is on sale for $42. Regularly priced at $80, this shirt is timeless and versatile to wear with shorts, jeans, or slacks alike. Find over 9 color options to choose from and it even comes in boys sizes too. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

The most notable deals for men include:

Have an end of summer event coming up? The women’s Embroidered Flutter Sleeve Dress is a perfect option. It’s on sale for $50, which is $30 off the original rate.

The most notable deals for women include:

