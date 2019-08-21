Upgrade to the Vitamix V1200 Blender at up to $164 off: $268 (Amazon Renewed)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Vitamix Venturist V1200 Professional-Grade Blender for $285.95 shipped in renewed condition. Regularly $630 new, the Amazon renewed models usually sell for $450 and are now $164 off. Today’s deal is the best we can find. Along with the included 20 and 64-oz. blending containers, it features a built-in digital timer, variable speed control and a pulse function so you can “layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes”. Backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Now clearly you’re paying for the brand name and the professional feature set. I mean this thing can both blend and heat up soup in 10 minutes simply using blade friction. But if it’s just a basic blender for typical cooking and smoothie tasks you’re after, you can get one for much less. The Ninja Professional Countertop Blender is a great option at $88 but you could also go with a NutriBullet 12-Piece High-Speed Blender System for $50. It can handle all your smoothie needs and includes a pair on-the-go cups alongside a one year warranty.

But be sure to browse through the rest of the Vitamix sale right here. You’ll also find a deal on the Vitamix Aer Disc Container for complex cooking techniques: whipping, muddling, foaming, and emulsifying.

Vitamix Venturist V1200 Professional-Grade Blender:

Features: explore how easy it is to make healthy, whole-food recipes At home. From appetizers to dessert, The 64-ounce container is ideal for blending medium to large batches for family meals or entertaining.

You’re in control: The variable speed control lets you fine-tune every texture—from smooth purées to Chunky salsas everything in between.

Pulse feature: with the pulse feature, layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as Chunky pasta sauce or Thick vegetable soups.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!