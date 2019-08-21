Apple’s 12-inch MacBook is $830, plus additional refurb deals on iPads, more

Woot is currently offering a selection of MacBooks and iPads on sale. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee may apply. Our top pick is Apple’s 12-inch MacBook 256GB in certified refurbished condition for $829.99. That’s good for nearly $470 off and is a match of our previous mention. You’d pay $270 more direct from the manufacturer for a comparable model. Apple’s 12-inch MacBook features a Retina display, USB-C connectivity and more. This ultra-portable machine is perfect for working on-the-go or at home. Despite being recently discontinued, this model was a beloved Mac by many. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase.
You’ll find even more MacBook Pro and iPads deals on this landing page. Put your savings to work and pick up a MacBook sleeve to keep this new purchase safe. Also consider grabbing a USB-C hub to connect your devices like hard drives, monitors and more.
Apple 12-inch MacBook features:
- 1.2 GHz Intel Core m3 Dual-Core
- 8GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 RAM | 256GB SSD
- Integrated Intel HD Graphics 615
- 12″ 2304 x 1440 IPS Display
- USB 3.0 Type-C Port
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 4.2
- Force Touch Trackpad
- Stereo Speakers | Dual Mics
- Slim, Compact Design
