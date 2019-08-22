Amazon 1-day school supply sale from $5: pens, highlighters, office gear, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 20% or more off school/office supplies. Prices are starting from under $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re looking at solid deals on everything from desk organization accessories, to highlighters, pencils, pens, staplers, educational games and much more. Just about all of which carries solid 4+ star ratings. We are also seeing a number of Amazon all-time lows in today’s sale. All of our top picks are down below the fold.
Top Picks from the Sale:
- 10-inch Steel Officemate Bookends $13.50 (Reg. $17)
- 36-pack Sharpie Tank Style Highlighters $12 (Reg. $16)
- Pendaflex Portable Desktop File $8.50 (Reg. $12)
- Officemate Executive Legal Tray $11.50 (Reg. $15)
- 240-pack Ticonderoga Graphite Pencils $32 (Reg. $45)
- X-ACTO Wood Guillotine Trimmer $39.50 (Reg. $55+)
- Pentel pen/pencil sets from $25.50 (30% off)
- And many more…
Speaking of office and school supplies, Amazon has now launched a massive AmazonBasics Back-to-School sale with up 30% off a wide selection of products. You’ll find all of our top picks from that sale right here.
Sharpie Tank Style Highlighters:
- Large ink supply delivers dependable highlighting
- Bright fluorescent yellow ink stands out on the page
- Versatile chisel tip easily produces wide and narrow lines
- Smear Guard ink technology reduces smudging (let ink dry before highlighting)
- Includes: 36 fluorescent yellow Sharpie highlighters
