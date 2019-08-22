Amazon 1-day school supply sale from $5: pens, highlighters, office gear, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 20% or more off school/office supplies. Prices are starting from under $5 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’re looking at solid deals on everything from desk organization accessories, to highlighters, pencils, pens, staplers, educational games and much more. Just about all of which carries solid 4+ star ratings. We are also seeing a number of Amazon all-time lows in today’s sale. All of our top picks are down below the fold.

Top Picks from the Sale:

Speaking of office and school supplies, Amazon has now launched a massive AmazonBasics Back-to-School sale with up 30% off a wide selection of products. You’ll find all of our top picks from that sale right here.

Sharpie Tank Style Highlighters:

Large ink supply delivers dependable highlighting

Bright fluorescent yellow ink stands out on the page

Versatile chisel tip easily produces wide and narrow lines

Smear Guard ink technology reduces smudging (let ink dry before highlighting)

Includes: 36 fluorescent yellow Sharpie highlighters

