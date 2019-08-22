This Black+Decker Toaster Oven doubles as an air fryer for $50 (Reg. $80)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Black+Decker 8-Slice Air Fryer Toaster Oven in stainless steel (TO3265XSSD) for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $80 at Best Buy, it starts at a bloated $90+ on Amazon and sells for $77 at Home Depot. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. While this might seem slightly expensive for your average toaster oven, this model also doubles as an air fryer. On top of the preset cooking functions like broil, bake, toaster and keep warm, this model also has air fry technology for that “deep fried taste without the fat”. It is large enough to handle 8 slices of toast or up to 12-inches of pizza alongside a 60-minute timer and an easily cleanable crumb tray. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Best Buy customers. More details below.

An alternative would be this Hamilton Beach 4-Slice Toaster Oven at $38 shipped. Just keep in mind, while the price is right, you won’t get as much internal space and you’re giving up the built-in air fryer setting. Either way, if you’re a toaster oven Jedi that cooks most of your meals in one, a nice miniature bakeware set can go a long way. This OvenStuff Non-Stick 6-Piece Toaster Oven Baking Pan Set carries solid ratings from over 1,100 Amazon customers and includes everything you need to take your countertop cooking game next level for $19 Prime shipped.

Black+Decker 8-Slice Air Fryer Toaster Oven:

Prepare savory dishes with this Black & Decker toaster oven. Its five cooking functions let you apply different culinary techniques, and the air fryer mode uses powerful convection heating to deliver even, crisp results. Fit a 12-inch pizza into its large-capacity interior, and work flexibly by using the three rack positions of this Black & Decker toaster oven.

