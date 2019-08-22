Brother’s P-Touch Label Maker gets a 30% discount to $15 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Brother P-touch Label Maker (PTH110) for $14.99 Prime shipped. This is 30% off its going rate and is right at what we normally see it fall to. For comparison, we have seen it drop to $10 once before, but otherwise, $15 is the regular sale price. This label maker is perfect for organizing everything around your home. I love label makers like this, as it lets you easily know what’s in your spice cabinet or what drawer your USB-C cables are in. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Be sure to use your savings on a two-pack of tape refills for under $10 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This makes sure you’ll always have the ability to label and organize, as you’ll never run out of tape.

Brother P-touch Label Maker (PTH110) features:

EASY-TYPE KEYBOARD: To make typing text simple, the PT-H110 Easy Portable Label Maker features a QWERTY-style keyboard

ONE-TOUCH KEYS: The PTH110 label maker includes one-touch keys that allow easy access to font, size, style, and frames

MULTIPLE STYLES AND FONTS: The Brother Easy Portable Label Maker features 3 fonts, 14 frames, and more than 250 symbols

