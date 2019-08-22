Bring the deli home, Chef’sChoice Electric Meat Slicer now $100 (Reg. $160+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Chef’sChoice Electric Meat Slicer (609A000) for $99.99 shipped. This model fetches between $135 and $170 at Amazon. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low, within $10 of the lowest we have tracked and the best we can find. This model is made of cast-aluminum with a 7-inch multipurpose stainless steel blade. It can dish up 3/4-inch slices all the way down to “deli-thin”. And it will work with meats, vegetables, breads, and cheese, among other things. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great alternative to the Chef’sChoice model above is the Cuisinart FS-75 Kitchen Pro Food Slicer for just $60. It sports much of the same feature set, albeit in a heavier form-factor, with an even larger blade. This model can slice from a “paper-thin 1/32-inch to a thick 1/2-inch”. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of the 380+ Amazon reviewers. Or you could just go manual with something like the highly-rated Mercer Culinary Knives from around $20 Prime shipped or less.

Chef’sChoice Electric Meat Slicer:

Cast-aluminum and stainless steel slicer with gear-drive cool-running high-torque motor

7-inch multipurpose stainless steel blade slices from deli-thin to approximately 3/4-inch slices

Tilted large-capacity food carriage and cantilever design provide fast efficient slicing

Blade food carriage food pusher food Deflector and Thickness guide remove for easy cleaning safety fuse at the base of the slicer for power surges protection

