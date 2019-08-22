Today only, score an iPhone 6/s from $90 Prime shipped (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering refurbished iPhone 6/s in all colors starting at $89.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will be charged a $6 delivery fee. You can grab iPhone 6s from $105 in varying capacities. Today’s offer is $20 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve tracked in 2019. AT&T customers will be able to add either of the discounted handsets to their plans, as well as any other GSM-based carrier. This is a great buy for kids or grandparents that don’t need the latest tech. Apple’s iPhone 6s sports a 4.7-inch Retina display with 3D Touch, 12MP camera, Touch ID and an A9 chip. Best of all, this handset still runs the latest software. Includes a 90-day warranty.

A perfect use of your savings is to pick up a case alongside the smartphone. This is especially the case if you’ll be handing it off to your kid, with options like Spigen’sTough Armor Case iPhone 6s at $14 offering notable protection.

Apple iPhone 6S features:

4.7-Inch Retina HD display with 3D touch

A9 chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture.

All new 12MP iSight Camera with live Photos.

Touch ID

32GB of internal memory to store your apps, music, photos, and videos.

