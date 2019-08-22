Keter’s deck storage container is back at its 2-year low: $70 (Reg. $90)

Amazon is offering the Keter Glenwood 101 Gallon Plastic Deck Storage Container for $69.74 shipped. Also at Target, where REDCard members save an additional 5%. This is down from its $90 going rate and is a match for the lowest we’ve tracked since 2017, where it hit $60. This storage box is perfect for keeping your outdoor toys and hobbies safe as summer comes to a close. It’s a great place to store pool floats, water hoses, and other items that won’t be used during the winter. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of shoppers.

Downsize a bit and get the Suncast 22 Gallon Resin Storage Seat for $39 shipped. You’re losing out on quite a bit of storage here, considering it’s just 22 gallons instead of 101. But, it functions as a seat, meaning that it serves a dual purpose on your deck.

Keter Glenwood Deck Storage Container features:

  • Storage Capacity: 101 Gallons
  • Provides Enough Seating Room To Accommodate Two Adults With A Weight Capacity Of 530 Lbs.
  • Automatic Opening Mechanism Makes Opening And Closing Easy
  • Its Durable Resin Construction With Built-In Ventilation And Moisture Resistance Ensures That Your Stored Items Are Safe And Dry

