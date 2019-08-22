Aluminum and gas springs adorn Loctek’s Monitor Wall Mount: $86.50 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the Loctek full-motion Gas Spring Monitor Wall Mount for $86.55 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $20. I’ve been using a larger version of this mount for almost a year now. It’s held my massive LG monitor up like a champ, and more importantly showcases just how easy gas springs make it to move a monitor around. This specific model is rated to hold up to 19.8 pounds, easily accommodating most monitors. Aircraft-grade aluminum and a built-in cable management system with snap-on covers gives this mount a high-end and sophisticated look. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 75% of reviewers.

If you can live without gas springs, VIVO’s Desk Mount Stand is quite compelling at $27. It sports built-in cable management, but those cords won’t actually be covered up as is the case with the Loctek above. An attached monitor can be tilted, swiveled, and rotated, but a lack of gas springs means that adjustments will require quite a bit more effort.

Loctek Monitor Wall Mount features:

  • Arm easily adjust to support an ergonomically correct workstation; sit more comfortably at your desk while reducing neck, eye and back strain, extend or retract monitor arm; rotate monitor to landscape or portrait mode
  • Gas spring hovering system gracefully adjusts monitor height
  • Aircraft-grade aluminum arm features a stylish anti-scratch surface
  • Cable management system organizes wires
  • Durable hardware supports clamp or grommet installation

