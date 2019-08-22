Make Early Mornings Less Painful with this Smart Alarm Clock, now $20 (Orig. $35)

There is nothing worse than being rudely awoken by a blaring alarm. The VAVA Smart Sunrise Alarm Clock offers a more peaceful start to each day, waking you gradually using light and gentle sounds. You can get this smart alarm now for $19.99 (Orig. $35.99) at 9to5Toys Specials.

The human body is programmed to wake up naturally at dawn. Of course, this is way too early during the summer. But with VAVA, you can trick your brain into waking up at the right time.

This smart alarm has an array of LED lights that start lighting up just before your alarm. As the intensity of the light increases, you naturally start to enter a lighter sleep phase. VAVA then gradually brings you to consciousness with calm music.

VAVA lets you create the perfect alarm, with seven light colors and ten brightness levels to play with. You can also choose from six music alarms, or tune in to your favorite FM radio station. VAVA can operate on batteries or plugged in, giving you extra flexibility.



