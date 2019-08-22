Nanoleaf takes 20% off a selection of HomeKit lighting sets for back to school

- Aug. 22nd 2019 4:05 pm ET

0

Nanoleaf is kicking off back to school season with a sale that’s taking 20% off a selection of its Aurora and Canvas HomeKit lighting starter kits when code BTSCHOOL has been applied at checkout. Score free shipping across the board as well. Headlining is the Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm Nine-Panel Starter Kit for $160. Down from the usual $200 going rate, like you’ll find at Best Buy, that’s good for a $40 discount, is $20 below our previous mention and one of the best we’ve tracked in months. While HomeKit compatibility is the star of the show here, other notable features include Alexa and Assistant voice control, music sync and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 280 customers. Learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more top picks.

Nanoleaf’s collection of multicolor lights adhere to your wall or ceiling and can be reconfigured into a variety of patterns. If you’re heading off to college, they’re sure to liven up any dorm room. Speaking from experience, these kits are a big hit at parties. Plus for inspiration on what kind of designs you can create, check out Nanoleaf’s layout generator.

Find more top picks down below. And don’t forget to apply code BTSCHOOat checkout to lock in the savings.

Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting sale highlights:

Also on sale, we’re tracking some notable discounts on Philips Hue HomeKit Starter Kits from $45. Lastly, you’re definitely going to want to check out our guide on turning your dorm room into a smart home.

Aurora Rhythm Starter Kit features:

Interpret music visually with this Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm Smarter Kit. Its nine LED panels can make almost any shape imaginable, and the included upgrade module transforms music into color-changing light shows. This Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm Smarter Kit works with the Nanoleaf Aurora app, so you can customize the display via a mobile device.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go