Nanoleaf is kicking off back to school season with a sale that’s taking 20% off a selection of its Aurora and Canvas HomeKit lighting starter kits when code BTSCHOOL has been applied at checkout. Score free shipping across the board as well. Headlining is the Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm Nine-Panel Starter Kit for $160. Down from the usual $200 going rate, like you’ll find at Best Buy, that’s good for a $40 discount, is $20 below our previous mention and one of the best we’ve tracked in months. While HomeKit compatibility is the star of the show here, other notable features include Alexa and Assistant voice control, music sync and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 280 customers. Learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more top picks.

Nanoleaf’s collection of multicolor lights adhere to your wall or ceiling and can be reconfigured into a variety of patterns. If you’re heading off to college, they’re sure to liven up any dorm room. Speaking from experience, these kits are a big hit at parties. Plus for inspiration on what kind of designs you can create, check out Nanoleaf’s layout generator.

Find more top picks down below. And don’t forget to apply code BTSCHOOL at checkout to lock in the savings.

Nanoleaf HomeKit lighting sale highlights:

Also on sale, we’re tracking some notable discounts on Philips Hue HomeKit Starter Kits from $45. Lastly, you’re definitely going to want to check out our guide on turning your dorm room into a smart home.

Aurora Rhythm Starter Kit features:

Interpret music visually with this Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm Smarter Kit. Its nine LED panels can make almost any shape imaginable, and the included upgrade module transforms music into color-changing light shows. This Nanoleaf Aurora Rhythm Smarter Kit works with the Nanoleaf Aurora app, so you can customize the display via a mobile device.

