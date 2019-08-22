Peet’s Major Dickason’s K-Cups at Amazon: 75-pack for $28 (nearly 25% off)

- Aug. 22nd 2019 4:58 pm ET

Get this deal
25% off $28
0

Amazon is now offering a 75-pack of Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend Dark Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods for $28.34 shipped after you clip the $3 on-page coupon. Also be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Regularly up to as much $37 or so, today’s deal is 20 to 25% off and roughly matching the best prices we have tracked. Described as a “world blend” that is “rich, complex, and full-bodied”, it is ideal for your Keurig brewer. At about $0.37 per cup, it is also drastically less expensive than stopping at the coffee shop every morning. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

It’s pretty hard to beat today’s featured price, especially if you like Peet’s. However, if you’re willing to give the Amazon Brand Solimo K-cups a shot, the value is slightly better. You can grab the 100-pack for $27.54 or about $0.27 per cup. Alternatively, opting for a smaller count like this 16-pack of Peet’s can save you some cash. But the overall, per-cup pricing isn’t quite as a notable.

If you’re looking to invest in the Nespresso makers, we happen to have the VertuoPlus espresso machine down at $99 ($30 off). You’ll find even more options in our Home Goods Guide.

Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s K-Cups:

  • WORLD BLEND: Conceived by Mr. Peet and his most discerning customer, Major Dickason’s Blend has become the coffee that epitomizes the rich, flavorful taste of Peet’s. Flavor notes: Incomparable world blend, rich, complex, and full-bodied
  • BLENDS FOR ALL TASTES: Single serve doesn’t mean single taste. Whether you enjoy starting each morning with Peet’s dark roast House Blend, our light roast Café Domingo, or you prefer a variety, you can keep your morning routine without brewing a whole pot.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
25% off $28

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Peet's Coffee

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard