Peet’s Major Dickason’s K-Cups at Amazon: 75-pack for $28 (nearly 25% off)

Amazon is now offering a 75-pack of Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend Dark Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods for $28.34 shipped after you clip the $3 on-page coupon. Also be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page. Regularly up to as much $37 or so, today’s deal is 20 to 25% off and roughly matching the best prices we have tracked. Described as a “world blend” that is “rich, complex, and full-bodied”, it is ideal for your Keurig brewer. At about $0.37 per cup, it is also drastically less expensive than stopping at the coffee shop every morning. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

It’s pretty hard to beat today’s featured price, especially if you like Peet’s. However, if you’re willing to give the Amazon Brand Solimo K-cups a shot, the value is slightly better. You can grab the 100-pack for $27.54 or about $0.27 per cup. Alternatively, opting for a smaller count like this 16-pack of Peet’s can save you some cash. But the overall, per-cup pricing isn’t quite as a notable.

If you’re looking to invest in the Nespresso makers, we happen to have the VertuoPlus espresso machine down at $99 ($30 off). You’ll find even more options in our Home Goods Guide.

Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s K-Cups:

WORLD BLEND: Conceived by Mr. Peet and his most discerning customer, Major Dickason’s Blend has become the coffee that epitomizes the rich, flavorful taste of Peet’s. Flavor notes: Incomparable world blend, rich, complex, and full-bodied

BLENDS FOR ALL TASTES: Single serve doesn’t mean single taste. Whether you enjoy starting each morning with Peet’s dark roast House Blend, our light roast Café Domingo, or you prefer a variety, you can keep your morning routine without brewing a whole pot.

