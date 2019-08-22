Amazon offers the Razer Thresher Stereo Wireless Gaming Headset for $119.99 shipped. Normally selling for $150, that’s good for a 20% discount and matches the previous Prime Day mention for the Amazon all-time low. Built to use in tandem with your PS4, this version of Razer Thresher headset sports a matching black design with blue stylings. It’ll also work with your PC. You’ll be able to enjoy lag-free wireless connectivity, as well as chat with teammates thanks to a built-in retractable microphone. Dual 50mm drivers and up to 16 hours of battery life round out the notable features. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of customers. Head below for more Razer Thresher Headset deals.

Another notable deal we spotted at Amazon is on the Razer Thresher Ultimate Gaming Headset for Xbox One at $164.99 shipped. Down from $230, today’s offer matches the Amazon low as well. Stepping up from the standard edition of Razer Thresher, the Ultimate model touts Dolby 7.1 surround sound, a base station wireless receiver and more. In place of the blue colorware, you’ll also get some green accenting to match the style of an Xbox One.

If you’ll be opting for the PS4 version though, a perfect use of your savings is this highly-rated aluminum headset stand for under $9 when clipping the on-page coupon. It’ll provide a nice place to store your headset when not in use and won’t break the bank either.

Speaking of Razer gear, right now you can level up your fighting game skills with 30% off the brand’s EVO Arcade Stick at $140. Plus, Razer’s new 2019-edition Kraken Gaming Headset is on sale for $60 as well.

Razer Thresher Wireless Gaming Headset features:

The pressure’s on to perform—so bring out the big guns. The Razer Thresher for PS4 fulfils your dreams of total console domination: a headset decked out with ultimate control whether it’s cranking up the audio to match your adrenaline, or making sure every command is heard by your team. It’s the only way to win.

