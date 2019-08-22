Save up to 20% on highly-rated comforters, bed sheet sets and more from $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Royal Hotel Bedding (100% positive all-time feedback from 25,000+) via Amazon is taking up to 20% off a selection of its premium linens and comforters with deals starting at $20. Free shipping is available for the entire lot. One standout is on the 100% Rayon King Bamboo Sheet Set for $63.99. Down from $80, that’s good for a 20% discount and marks the lowest offer we’ve seen in over two years. This king-sized bed sheet set is made from 100% Bamboo Viscose material, which is said to be noticeably softer than cotton. There are a variety of color options to choose from, so you’ll be able to match the set to your bedroom’s decor. Includes a flat and fitted sheet, alongside two pillow cases. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4/5 star ratingShop the entire sale right here for more options from $20.

If you’d prefer something a bit more affordable, Amazon’s in-house Microfiber Sheet Sets start at $14 and come in even more styles than today’s feature deal. 

100% Rayon King Bamboo Sheet Set features:

  • 100 % Bamboo Viscose Sheets. The softest fabric in the world, noticeably softer than cotton
  • Extremely comfortable in all temperatures. Perfect for people with allergies & chemical sensitivity
  • Special easy Care: Machine wash in cold water only! Delicate cycle with mild detergent. Remove immediately After drying w low heat cycle.

