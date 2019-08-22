Home Depot will sell you this budget Ryobi Drill Kit for $69 (Reg. $99)

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Compact Drill Kit with two 1.3Ah batteries for $69 shipped. You’d typically expect to pay $99 for this kit. Today’s offer is a match of our previous mention. This bundle includes Ryobi’s popular compact drill, along with a pair of batteries and a wall charger. A carrying case is also included with purchase. Ideal for summer projects and DIY tasks around the house. The keyless chuck makes it particularly easy to switch between bits when the job calls for it. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab DEWALT 14-piece Titanium Drill Bit Set for $17. It’s a great way to add top-rated drill bits to your setup without breaking the bank. Best of all? It includes a carrying case to keep things nice and tidy.

Ryobi Compact Drill Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless 1/2 in. Compact Drill/Driver Kit. The cordless drill/driver weighs only 2.7 lbs. and has an improved GRIPZONE overmold handle for exceptional command, comfort, and grip. Choose from 1 of 24 torque options on the clutch and engage this device with the variable-speed trigger in 1 of 2 speed settings (0-440 RPM or 0-1600 RPM) to match your desired application.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!