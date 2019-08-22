Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack with changing pad for $46 shipped (Reg. $65)

- Aug. 22nd 2019 4:44 pm ET

$46
0

Amazon is offering the Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack with Matching Changing Pad in Grey Melange for $45.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $65, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This diaper bag has nine pockets for storage, including a bottle pocket. Plus, it even has a padded 15-inch Macbook slot as well as a matching changing pad. I love that the gray coloring is gender neutral and it has padded shoulder straps for added comfort. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 130 reviews.

Another great way to store extra bottles is by the Skip Hop Insulated Breastmilk Cooler that’s priced at just $13.79. This cooler will help to keep your drinks or snacks cool for hours and it also includes a freezer pack. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack features:

  • Hands-free convenience and functional design
  • Nine pockets, including side bottle pockets and front zip pockets
  • Padded pocket holds most 15″ laptops
  • Includes machine washable cushioned changing pad; size unfolded (inches): 23.5l x 12h; (cm): 60l x 30h; folded (inches): 8l x 12h; (cm): 20l x 30h
  • Phthalate-free

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$46

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
skip hop

About the Author