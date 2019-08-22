Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack with changing pad for $46 shipped (Reg. $65)

Amazon is offering the Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack with Matching Changing Pad in Grey Melange for $45.99 shipped. Regularly priced at $65, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This diaper bag has nine pockets for storage, including a bottle pocket. Plus, it even has a padded 15-inch Macbook slot as well as a matching changing pad. I love that the gray coloring is gender neutral and it has padded shoulder straps for added comfort. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 130 reviews.

Another great way to store extra bottles is by the Skip Hop Insulated Breastmilk Cooler that’s priced at just $13.79. This cooler will help to keep your drinks or snacks cool for hours and it also includes a freezer pack. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack features:

Hands-free convenience and functional design

Nine pockets, including side bottle pockets and front zip pockets

Padded pocket holds most 15″ laptops

Includes machine washable cushioned changing pad; size unfolded (inches): 23.5l x 12h; (cm): 60l x 30h; folded (inches): 8l x 12h; (cm): 20l x 30h

Phthalate-free

