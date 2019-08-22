The SodaStream Labor Day sale is now live at up to 15% off sitewide from now through September 7th. Simply use code LABOR at checkout to redeem the special price. Just note, this code cannot be used on gas cylinders or refills. However, while the code appears as though it won’t stack with other offers, it will work on the Hydration Pack bundle deals SodaStream is offering right now. Be sure to head below for more details and our top picks from the sale.

SodaStream Labor Day Sale:

The SodaStream Labor Day sale features a number of notable offers on everything from flavor packs and accessories to the company’s popular sparkling water makers. You will notice that Sodastream is offering $20 off Hydration Pack bundles right now using code HYDRATION. However, these bundles are already marked down on the listing pages before using that code and will drop even more using code LABOR at checkout instead.

Aqua Fizz Premium :

One great example deal here is on the company’s flagship Aqua Fizz Premium sparkling water maker. The regular $160 starter pack will drop down to $136 shipped after the above promo code is used, which is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on this model. It goes for $160 at Bed Bath and Beyond, while Amazon sellers have it starting at $195, for comparison. Rated 4+ stars.

However, you could also opt for the Hydration Pack Aqua Fizz Premium bundle for $153 shipped as part of the SodaStream Labor Day sale. Regularly $195 and already marked down to $180 for Labor Day, the above promo code will knock it down even more. Including everything the starter kit has and more, you’ll also receive 2 additional 620ml glass carafes and some SodaStream Lemon Fruit Drops.

One thing to keep in mind is that while the Fizz Premium options are some of the best prices we have tracked and the current lowest out there, the other models can be had for less elsewhere. For example, The Fizzi Classic drops down to $74 or so direct from SodaStream, but can be had for less on Best Buy right now.

And remember, all of the flavor packs are also eligible for the SodaStream Labor Day sale promo code. Free shipping is available sitewide in orders over $50.

SodaStream Sparkling Water Makers:

Aqua Fizz takes your tap water from flat to sparkling in seconds, featuring a stunning design and a sleek dishwasher-safe glass carafe you’ll love displaying…With Fizzi’s compact, cordless design you can enjoy fresh sparkling water at the touch of a button – anywhere!

