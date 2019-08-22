Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Bastion, Solar Walk 2, Depello, more

- Aug. 22nd 2019 9:55 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Depello, GoodReader PDF Editor, Solar Walk 2, Transistor, Bastion and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Remote Control for Mac – Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Get ‘Em: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Plant Identification: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: GoodReader PDF Editor & Viewer: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Solar Walk 2 – Planet Explorer: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Solar Walk – Planets Explorer: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Transistor: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Nice Dice – 3D dice roller: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Transistor: $4 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Bastion: $3 (Reg. $15)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Nier GOTY $25, Garfield Kart Racing + $10 GC, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: BOINC Statistics: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: AR Measure: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: VisualX Photo Editor & Effects: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Exception;: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Fine – Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $2)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store
Supergiant Games

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard