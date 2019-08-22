For around $2 each, you can nab five Alexa-enabled TrackR Pixel item finders

Amazon is offering a 5-Pack of Alexa-enabled TrackR Pixel Item Finders for $10.99 Prime shipped. This is down to around $2 each and beats our last mention by around $2, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. For comparison, this 5-pack has a list price of $75, though it’s gone for around $15 or so lately and has steadily been falling to its current price. These item finders are Alexa-enabled, meaning you can say “Alexa, find my keys” and your TrackR will go off, letting you leave the house on time. Plus, these devices don’t just have a speaker to make a sound, alerting you to their position. But, there’s also a LED that flashes, giving you a greater chance to find whatever is lost. Rated 4.2/5 stars at Best Buy.

Nomad Base Station

This is about as low-cost as you’ll find item finders, coming in at around $2 each. For comparison, a Tile Slim tracker is $30 for a single piece.

TrackR Pixel Item Finder features:

Always losing things? TrackR is here to help! So small and lightweight, you can attach it to anything. Use the TrackR app to ring your device – now with flashing LED lights to help you find it fast.

Replace the battery, not the device – for free (US only). The app will notify you when the battery is running low. Order a replacement directly from the app.

See where you last had your lost item – on a map. Rely on TrackR’s global network of owners. You’ll get a notification when a TrackR app user passes by your lost item.

Can’t find your phone? Press TrackR pixel to make it ring loudly, even on silent mode. You can also find your phone using Alexa – just say: “Alexa, ask TrackR to find my phone.”

Free TrackR app download, compatible with iOS & Android. Buy 3, get 2 free with the value 5-pack.

