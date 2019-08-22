For around $2 each, you can nab five Alexa-enabled TrackR Pixel item finders

Amazon is offering a 5-Pack of Alexa-enabled TrackR Pixel Item Finders for $10.99 Prime shipped. This is down to around $2 each and beats our last mention by around $2, marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. For comparison, this 5-pack has a list price of $75, though it’s gone for around $15 or so lately and has steadily been falling to its current price. These item finders are Alexa-enabled, meaning you can say “Alexa, find my keys” and your TrackR will go off, letting you leave the house on time. Plus, these devices don’t just have a speaker to make a sound, alerting you to their position. But, there’s also a LED that flashes, giving you a greater chance to find whatever is lost. Rated 4.2/5 stars at Best Buy.
Nomad Base Station
This is about as low-cost as you’ll find item finders, coming in at around $2 each. For comparison, a Tile Slim tracker is $30 for a single piece.
TrackR Pixel Item Finder features:
- Always losing things? TrackR is here to help! So small and lightweight, you can attach it to anything. Use the TrackR app to ring your device – now with flashing LED lights to help you find it fast.
- Replace the battery, not the device – for free (US only). The app will notify you when the battery is running low. Order a replacement directly from the app.
- See where you last had your lost item – on a map. Rely on TrackR’s global network of owners. You’ll get a notification when a TrackR app user passes by your lost item.
- Can’t find your phone? Press TrackR pixel to make it ring loudly, even on silent mode. You can also find your phone using Alexa – just say: “Alexa, ask TrackR to find my phone.”
- Free TrackR app download, compatible with iOS & Android. Buy 3, get 2 free with the value 5-pack.
