The amazing Transistor is now on sale for iOS/Mac from $2 (Reg. up to $20)

As well as seeing Bastion for Mac go on sale this morning, we are also getting some deals on the stellar Supergiant game Transistor. Regularly $5 on the App Store, the iOS version is now down to $1.99. Within $1 of the all-time low, only once have we seen it go for less. On the Mac side of things, Transistor has now dropped from $20 down to just $3.99 which is matching the all-time low. A combination of strategic combat and fast-paced action, you must “wield an extraordinary weapon of unknown origin as you fight through a stunning futuristic city”. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 gamers all-time. More details below.

You’ll definitely want to browse through today’s iOS/Mac price drop roundup for titles including Bastion, Solar Walk 2, Depello, Get ‘Em and many more. We also still have Cultist Simulator at its all time low and Bloons TD 6 for just $2 (Reg. $5).

iOS Universal: Transistor: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Transistor: $4 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Bastion: $3 (Reg. $15)

FROM THE CREATORS OF BASTION: Experience a science fiction action RPG like no other! Wield an extraordinary weapon of unknown origin as you fight through a stunning futuristic city. BUILT FOR TOUCH: Transistor for iOS features the vibrant presentation and deep combat that Transistor is known for, with an intuitive new touch interface — or switch to Classic Controls with optional gamepad support. IT’S YOUR TURN: Transistor seamlessly integrates thoughtful strategic planning into a fast-paced action experience.

