Upgrade your iPhoneography with this 3-in-1 lens kit for $5.50 Prime shipped

- Aug. 22nd 2019 4:00 pm ET

Wetekcity Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Criacr iPhone Lens Kit for $5.58 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code V9X2M96G at checkout. This is down nearly 60% from its going rate of $13 and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. In the package, you’ll get a 0.4x wide-angle, 180-degree fisheye, and 10x macro lenses. Whether you have the iPhone XS or are still rocking the iPhone 6S, this is a great way to further expand your iPhoneography horizons. Rated 3.8/5 stars from thousands of iPhoneographers.

Nomad Base Station

For $5.50 Prime shipped, this Bluetooth remote shutter is a must for better photography. Whether you have your iPhone or Android set against a wall, on a tripod, or something entirely different, this remote lets you take a picture with the click of a button.

Criacr iPhone Lens Kit features:

  • Made of high-class glass, professional HD lens reduces glass flare & ghosting caused by reflections
  • 0.4X Super Wide Angle Lens + 180° Fisheye Lens & 10X Macro Lens
  • 0.4X Super Wide Angle Lens helps largely expand the field of view
  • Enhanced 10X Macro Lens enables you to shoot photos at a distance of 1.18-1.57in from your object
  • 180°Fisheye Lens provides you incredible and dramatic rounded images

