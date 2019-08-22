VIZIO’s $220 4K HDR10 UHDTV packs Chromecast (Refurb, Orig. $400), more

Walmart is offering the VIZIO 50-inch 4K HDR10 Smart UHDTV for $219.99 shipped in refurbished condition. This is down from its $400 list price, $280 going rate in new condition, and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. This TV is a great option for any home theater thanks to VIZIO including some high-end features in a budget-friendly package. You’ll get 4K HDR10 playback of media, giving you great dynamic range while watching movies. Plus, it has Chromecast built-in, allowing you to send just about anything to your TV from a phone or computer. Plus, with three HDMI inputs you’ll be able to hook up everything in your entertainment center quite easily. Rated 4.1/5 stars and ships with a 90-day warranty.

We also spotted that today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the TCL 49-inch 1080p Roku Smart HDTV for $189.99 shipped. Also matched direct. This is down from its $250 going rate and is one of the best prices around. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly way to upgrade your office and prefer Roku to Chromecast, this is a great option. Sporting three HDMI inputs as well, you’ll be able to hook up an Xbox, PlayStation, or another device no problem. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Other home theater deals:

We’d recommend grabbing the VideoSecu TV Wall Mount for $27 shipped at Amazon. It’s the perfect size to hold displays from 27- to 55-inches, making it a great fit for the above models. Plus, it features full articulation, allowing you to swing your new TV in any direction for perfect viewing.

VIZIO 50-inch 4K HDR10 Smart LED TV (D50x-G9) features:

Full-Array LED backlight Evenly distributes LEDs across the screen’s backlight for superior light uniformity and picture performance.

Spatial Scaling Engine™ Beautifully transforms HD and Full HD content to spectacular 4K Ultra HD resolution.

Chromecast built-in Download Chromecast-enabled apps to your smartphone, then simply tap the Cast button to stream on the TV. Discover a range of free, subscription or paid content from thousands of apps.

