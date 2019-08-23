Amazon’s 1-day electric toothbrush sale starts at $17 Prime shipped

- Aug. 23rd 2019 7:22 am ET

$17
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, PRO Care via Amazon offers the Sonic Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $16.99 Prime shipped. It typically goes for closer to $25 with today’s deal being a match of the historic Amazon all-time low price. It’s time to finally ditch your manual toothbrush in favor of a fully-electric model. This option delivers 40,000 strokes per minute, making it an easy way to up your toothbrush game without spending a fortune. Four different heads are included with purchase, so you can find the right comfort level for your needs. Rated 4.5/5 stars by nearly 1,200 Amazon reviewers. You’ll find even more toothbrushes in today’s Gold Box.

Put your savings to work and grab a three-pack of Crest Plus Scope Toothpaste for $5 when you clip the on-page coupon. That’s down 25% from the regular going rate. This is arguably the best toothpaste out there, as far as I’m concerned, and I’m willing to have a conversation on Twitter about it.

PRO Care Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush features:

  • Ultrasonic Cleaning, Fairywill Electric Toothbrush FW508 provides Sonic vibration up to 40,000 strokes per minute, remove up to 100% more stains than a regular manual toothbrush. Improve Gums Health in just 2 weeks.W-shape brush suits teeth topography, reaches to deep area and has a deep cleaning. Clean your teeth just like the dentist does!
  • Multi-function Modes Meet All of Your Daily cleaning neededs, C for daily cleaning, up to 40,000 strokes per minute can effective remove stains in daily brushing. S for sensitive teeth care, allows sensitive teeth to feel the comfort of brushing as well. M for gum massage, use sonic vibration for gum massage to promote healthy gums and fresh breath.
  • 4 dupont brush heads included in Fairywill electric toothbrush FW508, for over 12 months using. The extra black brush head, to be used with teeth whitening powder. Inter-dental brush can easily clean the hard to reach area, especially for orthodontic cleaning and braces. Meet your needs for a variety of teeth whitening and brushing the inter-dental.

