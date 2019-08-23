Today’s Best Game Deals: Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate $30, Civilization VI Switch $20, more

- Aug. 23rd 2019 9:34 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is offering a massive deal on the digital version of Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition at just $29.99. This one is regularly $100 and still fetches as much from Microsoft ($80 with Xbox Game Pass). For comparison, today’s deal is well under the $50+ you would pay for the physical standard version on Amazon. The Ultimate Edition includes the main game as well as the Forza Horizon 4 Car Pass, VIP Membership, Day One Car Pack, the LEGO Speed Champions and the Fortune Island add-on. You’ll also find deep price drops on titles like Garfield Kart Furious Racing pre-orders, Civilization VI, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Dragon’s Crown Pro, Super Mario Odyssey and many more down below. 

