Today’s Best Game Deals: Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate $30, Civilization VI Switch $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is offering a massive deal on the digital version of Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition at just $29.99. This one is regularly $100 and still fetches as much from Microsoft ($80 with Xbox Game Pass). For comparison, today’s deal is well under the $50+ you would pay for the physical standard version on Amazon. The Ultimate Edition includes the main game as well as the Forza Horizon 4 Car Pass, VIP Membership, Day One Car Pack, the LEGO Speed Champions and the Fortune Island add-on. You’ll also find deep price drops on titles like Garfield Kart Furious Racing pre-orders, Civilization VI, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Dragon’s Crown Pro, Super Mario Odyssey and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
- Civilization VI Nintendo Switch $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Anthem $15 (Reg. $20+) | Amazon
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $12 (Reg. $20) | eShop
- Garfield Kart Racing Pre-order $30 ($40 value) | Best Buy
- Plus $10 Best Buy Gift Card
- Dragon Quest XI $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Matched at Best Buy
- Guacamelee! 2 $8 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Nier: Automata GOTY $25 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Rise of the Tomb Raider $9 (Reg. $20+) | PSN
- Dragon’s Crown Pro $15 (Reg. $30) | PSN
- Super Mario Odyssey $43 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mortal Kombat 11 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Team Sonic Racing $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $20 (Reg. $30+) | GameStop
- Limited Steelbook Edition
- Darksiders III $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Days Gone on PS4 for $38 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 + 2 $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield Pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
