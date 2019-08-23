Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Evo Explores, Rugby Nations 18, more

- Aug. 23rd 2019 10:01 am ET

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Tower of Fortune 3, .projekt, True Horror, Rugby Nations 18, Evo Explores and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Grocery/Shopping List Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Menu Planner: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: .projekt: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: True Horror: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Rugby Nations 18: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Evo Explores: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Sushi Spinnery: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Harvest: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pool Slide Story: $3 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Get ‘Em: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Plant Identification: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: GoodReader PDF Editor & Viewer: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Solar Walk 2 – Planet Explorer: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Solar Walk – Planets Explorer: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Transistor: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Nice Dice – 3D dice roller: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Transistor: $4 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Bastion: $3 (Reg. $15)

