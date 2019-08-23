Chicago’s 14-Piece Knife Block + lifetime warranty: $40.50 (Reg. $60), more

Home Depot is now offering the Chicago Cutlery Clybourn Stainless Steel 14-Piece Block Knife Set for $40.43. Simply use code 15OFFCUTLERY at checkout to redeem the special price. Shipping is free in orders over $45; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. It is regularly $60 at Home Depot and Target with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. This 14-piece set includes a chef knife, bread knife, fine edge utility knife, 6 steak knives, parer, peeler, shears, sharpening steel and the wood block itself. Along with the lifetime warranty, you’re looking at stainless steel blades and handles designed specifically to be resistant to “stains, rust and pitting”. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

The above promo code will work on a number Chicago Cutlery products, as well as a other brands, at Home Depot right now. You’ll find a complete list of eligible products here along with some of our top picks down below. However, if the brand name and lifetime warranty aren’t of interest to you, consider the AmazonBasics alternative. It contains the same number of pieces as the featured deal, solid ratings and is just $25 Prime shipped.

More Chicago Cutlery Deals:

Chicago Cutlery Clybourn Knife Set :

14-piece stainless steel block set includes: chef knife, bread knife, fine edge utility knife, 6 steak knives, parer, peeler, shears, sharpening steel and wood block

Stainless steel handles: sleek and contemporary; contoured for comfort

Forged design for increased weight and balance

High-carbon stainless steel blades: stronger, harder blade resists stains, rust and pitting

