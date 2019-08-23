Daniel Wellington Bristol Watch is versatile and marked down to $102 shipped

Amazon is offering the Daniel Wellington Dapper Bristol in the 34mm size for $101.93 shipped. Regularly $189, this is an Amazon all-time low. This watch is gender neutral and a perfect option for everyday wear because it can easily be dressed up or down. It’s water-resistant up to 30m and it has a scrath-resistant face. Ratings are still coming in, however Daniel Wellington is highly reviewed overall.

Store your watch in the RG City (100% positive feedback) via Amazon Glenor Co Large Watch Box that offers 12 slots for organization. This watch box is sleek, gender neutral and priced at $40. Rated 4.9/5 stars with over 2,000 reviews.

Daniel Wellington Dapper Watch features:

  • Round stainless steel japanese quartz watch, eggshell white dial, scratch resistant mineral crystal glass
  • Interchangeable 17mm strap, genuine italian leather
  • Japanese-quartz Movement
  • Case Diameter: 34mm
  • Water resistant to 30m (100ft): in general, withstands splashes or brief immersion in water, but not suitable for swimming or bathing

